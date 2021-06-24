KAL cuts back Japan services

SEOUL, 24 June 2021: Korean Air has withdrawn five destinations in Japan from its timetable for July 2021 and adjusted flights to cities in Southeast Asia.

The airline based in Seoul Incheon has dropped flights to Kagoshima, Okinawa, Sapporo Chitose, Aomori and Komatsu until 31 July.

However, its timetable update indicates flights from Incheon to Tokyo Narita (daily), Osaka (Wednesday and Thursday) and Nagoya (Saturday) are operational throughout July.

Japan will host the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo 23 July to 8 August.

In Southeast Asia, the airline serves Bangkok daily but advises passengers to check entry and Covid-19 measures carefully. The roundtrip flights to Bangkok in July will operate five weekly flights. No flights on Wednesday and Friday.

KAL will maintain one-way flights from Vietnam’s major cities Hanoi (Tue, Wed and Fri) and Ho Chi Minh City (daily), to Incheon for repatriation purposes. The airline suspended the sectors from Seoul to Vietnam for the July timetable.

KAL will maintain a one-way flight from Yangon, Myanmar to Incheon on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. There are no commercial flights on the Incheon- Yangon sector.

In July, the airline schedules four roundtrip flights weekly from Incheon to Singapore, Jakarta and Phnom Penh. Kuala Lumpur gets three, and Manila gets daily services.