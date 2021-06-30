ITB China back in business this November

SHANGHAI 30 June 2021: China’s domestic travel bounces back to pre-pandemic levels, prompting the return of ITB China as an in-person event at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Centre, 24 to 26 November 2021.

The virtual event established in 2020 will continue as a support feature running from 8 November until 31 December 2021.

Based on vaccine promotion in China and around the world, expectations are running high that international travel will revive, although China has not given any hint that it intends to allow outbound travel to resume any time soon.

ITB China offers an opportunity for the travel industry to pick up the thread through an innovative hybrid showcase for travel products.

Physical exhibitors will benefit from on-site prescheduled appointments with buyers and a complimentary virtual booth package as part of their attendance.

Exhibitors who opt for a purely virtual attendance will enjoy a comprehensive digital presence, including options to get in touch and meet the same quality buyers and travel professionals from all over China online via the virtual booth.

The exhibitor registration ends on 15 September 2021. Further information can be found online: www.itb-china.com/exhibitors/become-an-exhibitor/ or email to exhibitor@itb-china.com