Indonesia: Transport connectivity key to recovery

JAKARTA, 10 June 2021: The Indonesian Minister of Transportation, Budi Karya Sumadi, told travel agents attending a hybrid event on Tuesday building transportation connectivity would ensure tourism recovers fast once the Covid-19 pandemic has been contained.

Quoted by Antara News, the minister of transport said: “Tourism success and transportation connectivity go hand-in-hand. He was opening the National Conference of the Association of Indonesian Travel Agents (ASTINDO), an online and in-person event held on Tuesday.

Budi Karya Sumadi. Photo: https://www.beritasatu.com / Istimewa.

“Restrictions including the cut in international flights have been necessary to ensure the country can bring Covid-19 under control.

But steps are underway to revive the economy and support the private sector moving forward, he told delegates, adding that the “pandemic must be resolved first followed by economic activities such as priority steps to promote domestic tourism through transportation connectivity.”

A Yogyakarta International Airport to Borobudur Temple transport corridor was one of the projects given an airing during the conference as an example of improving connectivity between tourist destinations.

The development of the 5.3 km elevated airport railway line from Kedundang Station to Yogyakarta International Airport Station as of mid-March had reached 83.6%, according to a report from the official website of the Ministry of Transportation.

The construction of the airport train is an inseparable part of Yogyakarta International Airport because this airport will accommodate large-bodied aircraft and become a centre for the movement of people both from within and outside the country, which can accommodate around 20 million passengers per year.

Furthermore, the construction of the Lombok Zainuddin Abdul Madjid International Airport, West Nusa Tenggara, which will be a link to one of Mandalika’s super-priority tourist destinations, is also considered.

“Then, Mandalika with a better airport, to welcome the MotoGP event. Furthermore, Labuan Bajo is also very beautiful. Kupang, Manado with good food and access will be extraordinary opportunities,” said the Minister of Transportation.

“Bali will build a port in Nusa Penida and become a centre of tourism in Indonesia. We are systematic and will not stop. We also invite the private sector to participate in building these facilities,” he concluded.

(Source: Antara New Service)