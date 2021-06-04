IHG plots voco Southeast Asia launch

SINGAPORE, 4 June 2021: IHG Hotels & Resorts and long-term partner Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) announced the first voco hotel in Southeast Asia would open in January 2022 on Singapore’s world-famous Orchard Road.

The premium brand was launched in 2018 and has already reached the 50-milestone for signed and opened hotels in more than 20 countries – marking IHG’s fastest-ever global expansion.

Now, the voco brand is heading for Orchard Rd, Singapore’s best-known shopping and entertainment district.

IHG vice president, development, Southeast Asia and Korea, Serena Lim said: “We are delighted to grow our partnership with long-term partner HPL and expand our brand portfolio in Singapore with the signing of voco, the first in Southeast Asia.

Voco Orchard Singapore will join other voco properties in Australia and China, with further openings set for Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, New Zealand and Saipan.

The 423-room hotel will open to guests from January 2022 following a rebranding of what was previously the Hilton Singapore.

HPL Hotels & Resorts Pte Ltd chairman Stephen Lau commented: ” We are delighted to expand our trusted partnership with IHG, and we believe voco, will bring renewed interest to the hotel and allow us to transition smoothly through the rebranding process. We look forward to a successful launch of voco in 2022.”

The voco Orchard Singapore will be IHG’s 12th hotel in Singapore and its seventh brand in the country. It joins Regent, InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express.

(Source: News IHG)