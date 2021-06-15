SINGAPORE, 15 June 2021: HPL Hotels & Resorts has achieved outstanding recognition from the internationally well-known Tripadvisor 2021 Traveller’s Choice Awards with 11 of its properties honoured.

The achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travellers around the globe, having earned great traveller reviews on Tripadvisor over the last year. As challenging as the past year was, all 11 properties managed by HPL Hotels & Resorts have stood out by continuously impressing travellers for their hospitality and outstanding facilities.

Awards winners across the HP Hotels & Resorts

Maldives

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives: 2021 Traveller’s Choice Best of the Best Award for Top 25 Hotels – Asia

Malaysia

Casa del Mar Langkawi: 2021 Traveller’s Choice Best of the Best Award for Top 25 Hotels for Romance – Asia

Hard Rock Hotel Penang: 2021 Traveller’s Choice Award

The Lakehouse Cameron Highlands: 2021 Traveller’s Choice Award

Casa del Rio Melaka: 2021 Traveller’s Choice Award

Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur: 2021 Traveller’s Choice Award

Concorde Hotel Shah Alam: 2021 Traveller’s Choice Award





Singapore

Concorde Hotel Singapore: 2021 Traveller’s Choice Award

Indonesia

Hard Rock Hotel Bali: 2021 Traveller’s Choice Award

Thailand

Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya: 2021 Traveller’s Choice Award

The Boathouse Phuket: 2021 Traveller’s Choice Award





Travellers’ Choice award winners were determined based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from Tripadvisor travellers worldwide. The hallmarks of Travellers’ Choice hotels winners are remarkable service, value, and quality.

For hotel reservations and enquiries, please visit your travel agent or contact us on +65 6734 5250, email info@hplhotels.com, or via the website at www.hplhotels.com.

About HPL Hotels & Resorts

Headquartered in Singapore, HPL Hotels & Resorts currently manages 11 hotels and resorts in the Asia Pacific and the Indian Ocean. These include Concorde Hotel Singapore, Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Concorde Hotel Shah Alam, Hard Rock Hotel Bali, Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya, Hard Rock Hotel Penang, Casa del Mar Langkawi, The Lakehouse Cameron Highlands, Casa del Rio Melaka, The Boathouse Phuket and Gili Lankanfushi, Maldives.

For more information, please visit www.hplhotels.com.