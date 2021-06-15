Golfasian acquires events firm

BANGKOK, 15 June 2021: Golfasian has acquired FORE Management Group, a respected organiser of golf events in Thailand, according to the company’s statement released Monday.

Golfasian founder and chairman Mark Siegel in an email newsletter to clients worldwide referred to FORE Management Group’s

From Left: Boyd Barker, Chief Operating Officer Golfasian, Mike Moir, Founder and Managing Director, FENIX XCell, Mark Siegel, Founder and Chairman, Golfasian and Chris Watson, Chief Commercial Officer, Golfasian — pictured here at Thai Country Club.

“formidable track record that includes Thailand Open (an Asian Tour event), the World Corporate Golf Challenge, and the Thailand instalment of the Faldo Series: the only global amateur series for juniors.

“Together, the companies will create the strongest brands in the Asia golf industry, particularly related to golf travel, golf events, and golf apparel,” Siegal said in the FORE Management Facebook statement, 10 June.

Since its founding in 2016, FORE Management Group has organised golf tournaments and more than 70 other events per year. The acquisition will allow Golfasian to open events for domestic and visiting golfers at some of Thailand’s top golf clubs.

“FORE Management Group is delighted to become the event arm of Golfasian,” said FORE Management Group co-founder Chris Watson. He will transfer to Golfasian as its chief commercial officer as part of the acquisition deal.

“Thailand’s reputation as a golf destination was as bright as it has ever been before the pandemic,” said Golfasian chief operating officer Boyd Barker. “We can’t wait to showcase the country to revisiting golfers while growing the domestic golf market through compelling events.”

At the same time, Golfasian has forged a strategic partnership with golf apparel design firm FENIX XCell headed by Mike Moir.

Commenting on Thailand’s efforts to reopen for leisure travellers Siegal welcomed the move to start with Phuket, 1 July, but claimed other major Thai golf destinations, including Pattaya, Hua Hin, Chiang Mai, and Bangkok, should start opening in October.”

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha confirmed last week the Phuket Sandbox project would go ahead despite the so-called “fake news” that suggested the government would miss the 1 July deadline.

Phuket will serve as an experiment that, if successful, it could lead to a phased reopening of other tourist resort, starting with islands but eventually extending to Chiang Mai.

Seghal noted that golf courses in Phuket vaccinated staff last month, while 70% of the tourism industry on the island has been vaccinated. It is estimated that 50% of the island’s adult population has now been vaccinated.

Under the Phuket Sandbox project, vaccinated travellers can visit Phuket without undergoing a 14-day quarantine. However, they must stay on the island for the first two weeks and undergo a couple of PCR Covid-19 tests before they are free to travel elsewhere in Thailand.

Short-break holidays of less than 14 days are possible on Phuket with visitors free to explore the island. but not elsewhere in Thailand. They will need to return home on direct flights or on domestic flights to Bangkok, where passengers isolate in a transit holding area to connect with the onward flights home.

(Source: News Golfasian)