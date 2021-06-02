ForwardKeys unlocks faster feeds

VALENCIA, 2 June 2021: Global travel analytics firm ForwardKeys has announced an upgrade to its travel retail solution, Traveller Statistics, to improve performance, usability and functionality for travel retailers and brands.

The platform, now fully integrated into the ForwardKeys portfolio, is significantly faster and more powerful than previous versions. In addition, its new user interface better reflects company branding and facilitates navigation, while a redesigned filter window means that filters can be applied more quickly for faster analysis.

“This upgrade ensures that our customers in travel retail continue to benefit from ForwardKeys’ advanced analytics capabilities but with an even better user experience than before,” said ForwardKeys director of travel retail & brands, Marina Giuliano.

“Traveller Statistics is easier to navigate than ever, allowing users to pinpoint the data they need with greater agility and precision.”

The revamped platform also builds on the state-of-the-art forecasting model launched in March, integrating short-term (six-month) and long-term (10-year) forecasts in the same forecast module.

Learn more about Traveller Statistics and the full suite of datasets at ForwardKeys; visit www.forwardkeys.com.