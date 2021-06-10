ForwardKeys joins forces with Kiwi.com

VALENCIA, 10 June 2021: Travel data firm, ForwardKeys, has signed a new partnership with Kiwi.com, the world’s first virtual global supercarrier that processes around 100 million flight searches per day.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the entire travel industry and made it clear that businesses need accurate data to understand the rapidly changing and volatile travel market.





The newly formed partnership focuses ForwardKeys’ comprehensive air ticketing data and knowledge of the tourism sector with Kiwi.com’s flight searches.

“Our flight search data represents a daily refresh of a majority of search volumes made globally. What this means for DMOs is an eagle view of the current travel intent by region or country to their destination. This information is priceless,” said Kiwi.com data product manager Wouter Veenstra,

“With our new long-term cooperation in place, Kiwi’s global search dataset will fuel our new Destination Gateway product into a new dimension, allowing DMOs to finally quantify demand and intent,” said ForwardKeys chief commercial officer Laurens Van Den Oever.

“DMOs and tourism boards can now measure their destination’s performance, flight connectivity, plan their marketing campaigns based on travel preferences and intent of different source markets, and understand the travel recovery to their destination,” adds Van Den Oever.

Founded in 2010, ForwardKeys has pioneered the way forward for tourism organisations and travel retailers keen to understand who is travelling where, when, and for how long, and have built specific data analytics tools to keep your finger on the pulse of the market.

“With hundreds of clients around the world from travel retailers to destinations, this partnership with Kiwi.com will greatly advance the way tourism organisations plan their destination strategies and marketing campaigns,” Van Den Oever concluded.