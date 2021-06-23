Flights from India to Dubai return 23 June

DUBAI, 23 June 2021: Airlines can resume flights from cities in India to Dubai effective today, 23 June, according to the Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announcement.

The latest protocols enable the safe resumption of travel from India to Dubai﻿, which will be welcome news for Indian residents who have been struggling to return to Dubai to resume employment.

However, the Emirates booking site failed to offer any booking options on the Mumbai-Dubai or the Delhi-Dubai routes on 23 June and a week later on 30 June.

Emirates said it would announce flight schedules and travel requirements for customers as soon as details were available. Flydubai’s flight on the Mumbai-Dubai route is bookable starting 8 July.

Meanwhile, airlines based in Dubai (Emirates and flydubai) confirmed flights are grounded from South Africa until 6 July in line with government directives that restrict the entry to the UAE of travellers originating from South Africa.

Emirates, in a Covid-19 update, said daily passenger flights to Johannesburg would operate as EK763, but passengers cannot join the flight EK 764 on the return sector.

Travellers who have been to or connected through South Africa in the last 14 days will not be permitted to board any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.