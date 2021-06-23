FCM launches tech platform in China

SINGAPORE, 23 June 2021: FCM, a global travel management firm, announced Tuesday the launch of its new proprietary technology platform in China.

The launch reinforces FCM’s strategic commitment to the Chinese market to deliver localised features and content developed specifically for the Chinese market and its traveller needs. FCM expects its first pilot customers to start using the platform in July.

FCM is working closely with popular Chinese business travel vendors and will offer content add-ons, integration or extensions to customers beyond what is currently available in the corporate travel space.

They include content from airlines (especially non-GDS and low-cost carriers), hotels and online car booking to all prevailing HR and expense management systems in China.

FCM Travel China general manager Calvin Xie said: “Through joint efforts with local players, we will continue to build our vision in making FCM a one-stop-shop for customers, with the aim of equipping them with tools they need to manage a travel programme efficiently through one simple, powerful and effective experience. At the same time, we will continue to engage actively with our long-term travel partners like TravelSky, Concur, Cloud Helios and Airplus, who are important to our Chinese customers.”

The platform provides seamless crossover between devices, air and rail comparison options, and self-service functions that include rebooking or changes in the itinerary. Travel managers will have access to a slew of solutions, including greater travel policy control, comprehensive approval processes and heightened risk and safety controls. In addition, travellers will also be ensured of always available assistance via live chat with an agent or via FCM’s mobile chatbot Sam who has evolved into a digital assistant across the entire platform.

Calvin added: “At the moment, there is a relatively low percentage of companies in China who uses a TMC to manage their travel programme. This is a clear signal that managed travel still has far-reaching opportunities in China.”

FCM reports strong growth in China driven by returning pent-up domestic demand and supported by significant new client activity; many businesses will be looking at risk and safety, speed and convenience as the cornerstones for the return to travel.

FCM Travel Asia managing director Bertrand Saillet concluded: “To stay competitive, managed travel must be radically simplified yet flexible enough to fulfil the evolving needs of organisations and their travellers.”