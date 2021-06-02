DUBAI, UAE, 2 June 2021: Emirates will resume flights between Dubai and Venice, 1 July, initially offering three flights a week on the route.

The airline will also increase services to Milan from eight to 10 weekly flights in July; daily service on the Dubai-Milan-New York JFK route and three-weekly flights between Dubai and Milan. Together with Emirates’ five weekly flights to Rome and three weekly flights to Bologna, this will take the airline’s total services to Italy to 21 weekly flights to four cities in July. Emirates will serve Venice, Milan, Rome and Bologna with its modern and comfortable widebody Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Emirates’ expansion of flight services in Italy follows the start of “Covid-Tested flight” arrangements, which allow its passengers to travel to Italy without quarantine on arrival.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates chairman and chief executive, said: “We welcome the Covid-Tested flight arrangements and would like to thank the Italian and UAE authorities for their ongoing efforts to ease and facilitate international travel. The UAE has a strong and longstanding relationship with Italy, and the safe return of air connectivity will help boost mutual trade and tourism. As a global commercial hub and home to people from more than 200 nations, Dubai and the UAE have spared no effort to keep communities safe from the pandemic – from our world-leading vaccination programme to our bio-safety protocols across all sectors, including recreation and entertainment facilities, to schools, businesses and airports. We hope that more countries will consider similar arrangements to facilitate quarantine-free travel.”

Effective 2 June, Emirates customers travelling to Italy aged two years and above are required to hold a negative COVID-19 PCR-RT or Rapid Antigen test result valid for 48 hours prior to departure. Travellers must also take a Rapid Antigen swab test on arrival in Italy at their own cost. For more details on entry requirements to Italy, customers can check the travel requirements page on emirates.com.

Emirates remains focused on taking various steps to ease travel and has been a leader in introducing initiatives in cooperation with health authorities and organisations to protect the health of customers and to ensure their safety. Emirates introduced measures on the ground throughout all touchpoints and onboard to provide its passengers with the highest safety and hygiene standards at every step of the journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology to ease the customer journey through Dubai airport.

Emirates continues to lead with innovative products and services that address traveller needs during a busy time. Recently the airline took its customer care initiatives further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, an extension of its multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.

(Source: Your Stories Emirates)