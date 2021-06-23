DUBAI, UAE, 23 June 2021: Emirates is making it easier for UAE travellers eager to reconnect to their favourite destinations with special fares and more flights to over 30 cities, quarantine free.

The airline is bringing back more destinations, doubling down on flights to popular cities and providing customers more opportunities to experience the A380 so that they can kick off their long-awaited holidays in style.

UAE travellers can book their holiday with Emirates with special fares starting from AED 1,315. The offer is valid on bookings made today until 6 July 2021, for travel until 28 February 2022.*

Emirates Economy Class and Business Class passengers can choose to book their getaway to a long list of popular holiday destinations.

Fare deals

Rome, starting at AED2,255 in Economy Class and AED13,415 in Business; Barcelona starting from AED2,395 in Economy Class and AED13,315 in Business Class; Istanbul starting from AED1,695 in Economy Class and AED10,985 in Business Class; beach hotspot Phuket starting from AED1,995 in Economy Class and AED7,995 in Business Class, and Los Angeles from AED3,335 in Economy Class and AED 19,555 in Business Class.

UAE Travellers can also plan their quarantine free getaway with Emirates Holidays, starting from AED1,999 per person, with customised packages available for various experiences.

Emirates is ramping up its operations and expanding services across its network to meet strong leisure travel demand over the summer, as entry restrictions ease for travellers. Throughout July, Emirates will fly to 124 cities, with seven destinations being reinstated and Miami making its debut on the airline’s network. Emirates will also be adding more flights to 12 destinations across Europe, North America and Africa.

Safe Journey pledge

Health and safety continue to be a top priority with the latest health and safety measures in place.

When flying out of Dubai, customers can take advantage of contactless technology at nearly every step of their journey for an added layer of safety. The airline will also be boosting its digital verification capabilities, providing its customers even more opportunities to utilise the IATA Travel Pass this summer, and customers flying out of Dubai can also enjoy a paperless experience when verifying their Covid-19 related medical records as part of the airline’s tie-up with the Dubai Health Authority.

Emirates leads the industry with customer-centric solutions that make travel planning stress free with even more generous and flexible booking policies, an extension of its multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.

For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, visit emirates.ae, travel agent or through the local Emirates Sales Office.

*Terms & conditions apply.

(Source: Your Stories Emirates)