Dream response to cruise bookings

HONG KONG, 4 June 2021: Dream Cruises’ upcoming restart of cruises onboard Genting Dream from the ship’s homeport Hong Kong is gaining an enthusiastic response from the territory’s residents, desperate to take a short break from lockdowns and restrictions.

Just one week after sales opened on 27 May, Genting Dream’s first two high seas “Super Summer Seacation” cruises departing 30 July and 1 August are now close to 90% booked while Friday night departures throughout August have reached 50%.





“The interest in Genting Dream has even extended to inquiries from corporate groups, charity organisations and wedding parties who are looking at chartering the ship later in the year,” said Genting Cruise Lines president Kent Zhu. “Also contributing to the success of our cruises has been the backing we have received from travel and business partners who have been a great support to Dream Cruises throughout the years.”

One of the business partners Wing On Travel’s CEO Lanny Leung said the cruises “received a positive response from the market.”

Another Miramar Travel’s general manager Alex Lee said: “Since the announcement of Dream Cruises’ our corporate and business clients have been very interested in booking MICE itineraries onboard Genting Dream. As well, our loyal long-haul and overseas cruise passengers who have been yearning to cruise again now have a product that will fulfil their desire to vacation on the open seas. Our hope is that this will help stimulate the hard-hit tourism economy and bring much-needed bookings back to travel agents who have been affected by Covid-19.”

Set to begin sailing from 30 July, Genting Dream will embark on two and three-night “Super Summer Seacations” on the high seas in time for the summer holidays in Hong Kong. The two-night cruises will depart Fridays and Wednesday, and the three-night cruise on Sunday.