Digital payment solution for hotels and agents

SINGAPORE 11 June 2021: Trip Affiliates Network (TA) Network announced the launch of BorderXP, a global digital payment hub service, on 9 June hosted on the www.tripaffiliates.com platform.

BorderXP (BXP) helps businesses simplify the collection of payments as they seek to expand their domestic and overseas sales channels.

Integrated with a portfolio of over 50+ licenses held worldwide, the service includes e-Wallets, payment gateways, virtual card accounts and virtual bank accounts. BXP provides a comprehensive, global footprint to process online payments with business partners in a transparent, timely, cost-effective and secure manner.

BXP’s Fintech Innovation Lead, Tham Shiming commented: “BXP is a culmination of our efforts to provide seamless, payment solutions for high volume suppliers such as hotels and inbound/outbound operators using our hospitality and travel tech platform services or scaled to their business requirements via BXP’s payment APIs.”

With the onset of Covid-19, the pandemic has created a major shift towards digital-first transactional experiences, which requires instant and secure payments within the global B2B payments landscape instead of relying on traditional credit facilities.

Through the TA Network platform and BXP’s payment APIs, users will have access to a “plugin” payment tool that empowers them to adopt cost-effective online prepayment solutions for their sales channels, execute cross border payments in almost real-time and in multiple widely used currency pairs. Users can easily track and reconcile payments using the BXP portal.

Tham Shiming added: “In a post-COVID new normal, TA Network also recognises the need for business owners to adopt prepayment mechanisms instead of relying on traditional post-payment credit facilities.”

TA Network managing partner Josef Foo said: “We look forward to making instant B2B cross border payments a fixture for the offline -to -online sectors as the pandemic has reinforced the need for companies to undergo digitalisation which is critical for the new digital economy.”

About Trip Affiliates Network

Headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Indonesia and Thailand, Trip Affiliates Network (TA Network) provides FIT/group inbound & outbound turnkey solutions and add-on direct supplier connectivity services for travel agents wholesalers and hotels.