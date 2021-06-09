CWT deploys Intelligent Display

SINGAPORE, 9 June 2021: The global B2B travel management platform, CWT, announced the rollout, Tuesday of its Intelligent Display, a powerful new addition to RoomIt, the group’s global hotel distribution division.

Bringing a consumer-grade recommendation engine to Online Booking Tools (OBTs), Intelligent Display uses machine learning to promote relevant and policy-compliant hotels and rates to travellers.

Intelligent Display helps maintain consistency of content between channels, ensuring travellers and travel counsellors have the same information and access to relevant content. In addition, it provides clients access to in-depth data evaluation and reporting facilities – including industry-leading missed and realized savings analysis – to help unlock savings and improve traveller satisfaction.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve concentrated on creating solutions to solve the travel manager’s biggest challenges. Out-of-channel bookings,” said RoomIt CEO Derek Sharp. “Poor user experience, complexity and lack of choice can all drive hotel program leakage. So the RoomIt team focused on developing capabilities that balance all parties’ needs – travellers, travel managers and travel counsellors – to help reduce booking abandonment and maximize the safety, policy-compliance and cost-effectiveness of our clients’ hotel programs.”