Change flights no surcharges

BANGKOK, 10 June 2021: Due to the current travel restrictions caused by a spike in Covid-19 cases in and around the Thai capital, Thai AirAsia is extending its offer of unlimited free flight changes for those who wish to alter their travel plans.

Guests with flights scheduled to travel until 30 June 2021 are offered free flight changes as outlined below:

Free flight changes for an unlimited number of times;

No change fee costs. Seats for rebooking are subject to seat availability;

Fare difference to be waived.

Book a new travel date without incurring a fee for travel up to 30 September 2021. Guests with flights scheduled to travel between 1 July to 16 December 2021 are also offered Unlimited Flight Changes as outlined below: