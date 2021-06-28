Cebu hoteliers ink pact with AirAsia

CEBU, the Philippines, 28 June 2021: Philippines AirAsia inked a partnership with the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu (HRRAC) to help boost tourism and economic recovery in Cebu at a ceremony hosted last Friday.

Under the Memorandum of Agreement, the Malaysian carrier will become the official airline partner of HRRAC’s hotel members to revitalize the tourism sector and economy of the island province.

“Tourism stakeholders including AirAsia are united with stakeholders such as the HRRAC, the Department of Tourism and the local government unit in rebooting the tourism industry in Cebu, a vital industry that contributes to the Philippine economy,” said the airline’s CEO Ricky Isla during the signing ceremony.

“But to succeed, we must offer travellers not just sights but also added value to their money. It is through partnerships that we provide exciting options and promos for our guests who are excited to be rediscovering Cebu as the global health situation is improving,” Isla told the Philippines News Agency.

AirAsia will come to the table with partnership opportunities for HRRAC member companies to tap the sales potential of the airline’s a-Access, an incentive card that of holiday experiences and discounts.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated to the tourism industry that trust, partnership, and solidarity are essential for revitalizing travel as we anticipate the reopening of borders,” HRRAC president Alfred Reyes, who is also general manager of bai Hotel Cebu.

Isla noted the long-term objective was to revive the meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) industry in Cebu, especially to encourage regional events to meet in Cebu once the pandemic is under control. Cebu was a top choice for MICE events, many of them Asia-wide conventions and exhibitions.

“We aim to bring back the strong image of the Philippines as a MICE destination,” Isla concluded.

(Source: PNA)