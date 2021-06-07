British Airways resumes Singapore flights

SINGAPORE, 7 June 2021: British Airways resumed its first passenger flight departing Singapore to London Heathrow on 2 June the first scheduled service since December 2020.

Following the government’s relaxation on international travel in both Singapore and the UK, travellers are planning trips as the European summer peak season approaches.

British Airways’ head of sales Asia Pacific, Noella Ferns, commenting on the flights from Singapore to London Heathrow, said: “We are delighted to be able to reunite families and friends with their loved ones after such a long time apart.

“The safety of our customers and colleagues has always been at the heart of everything we do. We have also introduced a range of precautionary measures to provide stress and hassle-free travel.”

Both one-way and return tickets between London Heathrow and Singapore are bookable on the airline’s website:

World Traveller economy class fare starts at SGD1005;

World Traveller Plus premium economy class SGD2385;

Club World business class starting SGD5553 and first-class SGD11061

Flights:

Flight Number Frequency Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time BA012 1.3.5.7 SIN 23:15 LHR 05:50+1 BA011 .2.4.67 LHR 19:55 SIN 16:05+1

(Source: British Airways)