KUCHING, 24 June 2021: The countdown has started for the Borneo Jazz Festival Virtual Journey scheduled 1800 to 1930, 25 to 27 June 2021.

BJF 2021 will be a combination of flashbacks to past musical acts that performed at BJF, as well as original pre-recorded sessions and interviews with renowned jazz musicians from Sarawak and around the world.

Viewers will be serenaded by a string of jazz musicians, including Clinton Jerome Chua, O-Ha Soul Band, Nisa Addina, Borneo Jazz Talent Search 2018 winner Ta’Dan and the “Prince of Borneo” himself – Pete Kallang.

Meanwhile, the BJF2021 Virtual Journey will also feature exclusive interviews with Singapore’s ‘King of Swing’ and Asia’s Jazz Superstar Jeremy Monteiro; Dave Brewer of Dave and the Doodaddies; and John Hammond.

“Covid-19 has shown us how important digital and social media has been for artists to reach out to their audiences and maintain their fan-following throughout the pandemic,” said Sarawak Tourism Board CEO Sharzede Datu Hj Salleh Askor. “After more than a year of watching the international entertainment industry, among others, innovate on how to reach out to their target groups, we look forward to seeing fans and new audiences embrace the Borneo Jazz Festival 2021 Virtual Journey.”

“With the BJF 2021 now bringing the Virtual Journey into people’s homes through the Borneo Jazz Festival platform, TVS and Shopee Live, there could be more new audiences and jazz lovers locally and from around the world,” she said.

Through the virtual platform on www.jazzborneo.com, viewers can watch the performances, interviews and flashbacks as well as engage in conversation with other online users throughout the 90-minute events.

Borneo Jazz Festival (BJF) will be viewable on www.jazzborneo.com, TVS and Shopee Live.

Registrants to the BJF platform will be eligible for contest giveaways to be held during the virtual events. They can win free tickets to next year’s festivals, discounts to selected hotels, event merchandise and much more.

TV viewers can also enjoy the show on Sarawak’s Astro (Channel 122), the BJF’s Official Broadcast Partner.

Grab is the Official Delivery Partner for BJF. Those who register and access the musical events on www.jazzborneo.com will be able to order food and receive discounts with a special promo code.

With Shopee named as the Official E-commerce Partner, the virtual experience will also be streamed via Shopee Live, giving access to millions of households across the country to enjoy the showcase from the comforts of their own homes.

Sarawak Tourism Board has opened an official store on Shopee to feature merchandise from BJF. This includes BJF Limited Edition T-shirts, Limited Edition Batik Linut Face Mask, Limited Edition Printed Batik Face Mask, and other attractive products.

To get Limited Edition BJF merchandise, visit https://shopee.com.my/placeborneosdnbhd

(Your Stories Sarawak)