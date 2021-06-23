Banyan takes the UNESCO Pledge

SINGAPORE 23 June 2021: Banyan Tree Group has joined Expedia Group and UNESCO in the global expansion of the UNESCO Sustainable Travel Pledge.

The group’s pledge will see 48 Banyan Tree properties adhere to the responsible environmental and cultural practices established by the UNESCO Pledge.







The ledge promotes responsible practices such as environmental protection, community resilience and heritage conservation, with the ultimate goal of changing the nature and impact of global tourism.

Banyan Tree Group was built on sustainability practices and adds a unique contribution in establishing further a global standard for a more sustainable travel future.

“In light of the pandemic and the reductions we’ve seen in environmental impact during this time, more travellers – and travel companies – are seeking opportunities to be better stewards of the planet,” said Expedia Group senior vice-president government and corporate affairs Jean-Philippe Monod. “Banyan Tree Group has, from its inception 27 years ago, been rooted in sustainability and is taking an exemplary role by being among the first hospitality brands to take the UNESCO Pledge.”

Launched in 2019 with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), UNESCO and Expedia Group, today, more than 4,000 hotels are committed to the UNESCO Pledge globally. Participating hotels support the reduction and elimination of single-use plastics and promote local economy and culture.

“Banyan Tree Group, as part of our culture, is on a mission to amplify sustainability awareness and create impact by sharing our learnings and sustainability measures to help other hotels’ kick-start implementation,” said Banyan Tree Global Foundation (BTGF) assistant vice president, group sustainability director and coordinating director Steve Newman. “As an industry, we have the ability and power to transform global inequity. As a company, we are committed to helping our partners, and industry colleagues become even more planet-aware and friendly as we ‘build back better’ post-pandemic.”

Banyan Tree Group has received recognition for its commitment to environmental protection and community development through its non-profit arm, Banyan Tree Global Foundation (BTGF), which aligns the group’s efforts to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The hospitality company’s ‘Stay for Good’ programme focuses on three core areas of environment, community and responsibility, which includes a target to reduce the resource consumption by 5% year over year. The group also recently awarded the Greater Good Grants to eight external organisations for community and environment projects that contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

To learn more about the UNESCO Pledge, visit our Thailand pilot microsite: https://unescosustainable.travel/.

A global microsite will be announced later in 2021.