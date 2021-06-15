AirAsia supports vaccine programme

KUALA LUMPUR, 14 June 2021: Over 300 AirAsia staff rolled up their sleeves to help out at mega Covid-19 vaccine centres as facility volunteers this week, assisting with non-medical duties at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre and the Setia City Convention Centre.

More than 1,000 staff will play a role in the nationwide vaccination programme as it kicks into high gear in the coming months.

AirAsia Allstars rolling up their sleeves to help out at the Covid-19 vaccine centre at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

To ensure a smooth experience for everyone taking the shot, AirAsia cabin crew, ground staff, engineers, the office staff, and top management will be carrying out the non-medical duties, including greeting and assisting people with the registration, making announcements, and briefing on any possible symptoms.

As part of the vaccine campaign, AirAsia has also donated its Pendang bottled water throughout the day for volunteers and those getting vaccinated.

“I’m proud that our cabin crew, who are well trained in caregiving and handling medical situations, are doing their part. I’m sure they are thrilled to be back in uniform, doing what they do best, serving people in the air and on the ground,” said AirAsia Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes.

“AirAsia has always been about the people. We are proud to help the Government accelerate the vaccination rate and achieve its target of 80% of the population vaccinated by the end of the year,” he added.

AirAsia has also been transporting vaccines from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Kuching in East Malaysia and Vientiane in Laos.

“Taking the shot is a key way to get Malaysia back on its feet. Ultimately, we need just around 50% of the population to be vaccinated in order for cross border travels to take off. I have full confidence that we will get there soon, thanks to the hard work and strong commitment of governments and health authorities in putting an end to this devastating pandemic,” Fernandes concluded.