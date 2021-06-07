AirAsia offers special flights to Sydney

SEPANG, 7 June 2021: AirAsia X will offer repatriation flights between Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Sydney, Australia this month, the airline reported at the weekend.

Limited seats are on sale now on the AirAsia super app and airasia.com website, and will be subject to availability and based on demand. While there are currently two return flights on sale in June, there will be more flights available and on sale soon, between Kuala Lumpur and Sydney.

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail said: “We understand that many people have been facing difficulties in travelling due to limited flights caused by the pandemic, so we are pleased to be able to provide these special services to help bring people home during these challenging times. Seats are limited so we advise that guests plan ahead and book as soon as possible.”

Guests will need to ensure they are familiar with border restrictions and that relevant approvals are obtained before the flight, including providing travel documentation as required by the local authorities. Quarantine requirements will apply on arrival.

Seats are on sale now on the AirAsia super app and airasia.com on the below-listed dates:

Kuala Lumpur to Sydney

– 6 June

– 13 June

Sydney to Kuala Lumpur

– 7 June

– 14 June

(Source: AirAsia)