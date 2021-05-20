Wyndham adopts a mobile platform

SINGAPORE, 20 May 2021: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts confirmed this week it would roll out the next-gen Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud Property Management (PMS) to its full-service hotels.

It claims to be the first major hotel company to adopt the system globally, following successful pilots at nearly 50 Wyndham hotels over the last nine months.

The mobile-enabled offering allows operators to run their hotel from anywhere while team members can untether from the front desk to serve guests throughout the property better.

Full-service hotels coming into the Wyndham portfolio, which includes brands like Wyndham Grand, Ramada by Wyndham, and Dolce by Wyndham, will be placed on the new PMS while existing owners have the option of upgrading now or waiting until their existing PMS agreements expire.

The company anticipates approximately 20% of its full-service portfolio will adopt the new PMS within the first year.

“The rollout of Oracle’s OPERA Cloud represents the next step in Wyndham’s continued digital transformation,” said Wyndham Hotels & Resorts chief information officer Scott Strickland.” Not only does the system help our hotel owners deliver a better guest experience, but it’s also designed to lower overall costs by eliminating the need for difficult-to-maintain on-site hardware.”

OPERA Cloud features

Scale in the cloud – Explicitly built to run hotel operations, the PMS is flexible and can scale to meet the needs of each hotel without requiring installation and maintenance of on-site hardware.

Enable mobile “anywhere” access – Operators can run their hotel from anywhere while team members can untether from the front desk to serve guests anywhere on the property.

Streamline operations – Easy integration with thousands of key partner interfaces means a smoother, more streamlined guest experience with the opportunity for enhanced personalization.

Operate globally – Designed to meet fiscal requirements across more than 200 countries, operators can customize the system to operate in 20 languages.

Enhance security and performance – The PMS is built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, which helps hotels elevate the guest experience while helping to deliver higher performance, security and reliability.

(Source: News Wyndham)