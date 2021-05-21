Woo named airasia super app CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, 18 May 2021: Airasia super app (previously known as airasia.com) announced the appointment of Amanda Woo as chief executive officer effective 19 May.

She will report to Aireen Omar, president (airasia Digital) AirAsia Group.

Omar commented on the appointment: “It is crucial that we continue to innovate and find ways to grow the super app’s stickiness with consumers across all three verticals in our quest to become Asean’s preferred super app. Amanda’s experience in the past decade with AirAsia will allow her to maximise the strong data, network and technology that we have built over the years to achieve that goal.”

Amanda Woo.

Woo joined AirAsia in 2012 and has spearheaded commercial initiatives across various entities under the AirAsia ecosystem. With over 15 years of experience in e-commerce, lifestyle brand and retail marketing with prominent global brands, she has been instrumental in the expansion of AirAsia’s business in key ASEAN markets, and her notable achievements include AirAsia’s entry into new markets in Indochina and turnaround of the Indonesian market.

Woo was named chief commercial officer in 2019 and was part of the founding team of the airasia super app, and as CEO will continue to accelerate the growth of airasia super app.

Meanwhile, the former airasia super app chief executive officer, Karen Chan will assume a board role with the super app business.

(Source: News AirAsia)