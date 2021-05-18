Vistara names GSA partner in the US

SINGAPORE, 18 May 2021: Vistara, a joint venture airline owned by Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has appointed Discover the World as its exclusive GSA partner for the US market.

Discover the World has been assisting travel agencies during the current period of travel restrictions and is preparing for anticipated growth in travel demand from the US to India once the Covid-19 pandemic crisis ends.

According to a recent report in Routesonline “Vistara is seeking approval to begin flying to destinations in the US later this year as the Indian carrier continues to expand its international footprint.”

Now services are mainly linked to distributing medical aid in India following a surge in Covid-19 cases. However, Routesonline claimed an “application had been filed with the US Transportation Department (DOT) requesting a foreign air carrier permit to start scheduled flights between India and the US.”

Tata SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, is a 51 to 49% joint venture between Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). It commenced commercial operations in early 2015 and has a fleet of 46 aircraft, including 36 Airbus A320, two Airbus A321neo, six Boeing B737-800NG, and two Boeing B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Discover the World has a worldwide sales network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries and more than 100 clients.