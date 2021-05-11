Time expands hotel footprint

DUBAI, 11 May 2021: TIME Hotels, the UAE-headquartered hospitality company and hotel operator, will open eight new properties across the Middle East and the Indian Ocean over the next 18 months.

The properties will be officially introduced to travel buyers during the Arabian Travel Market 2021, which takes place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 16 to 19 May.





The group currently has 14 properties with 1,465 rooms in the UAE and wider GCC region with new additional properties due to open this year in Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. In 2022, it will open its first hotel in Mauritius, the 120-key TIME Phoenix Hill.

The company’s goal is to expand the portfolio to 30 properties by 2025.

This year, TIME Hotels will open three hotels in the UAE, the 91-key TIME Moonstone Hotel Apartments in Fujairah; the 99-key TIME Burj Al Saadah Hotel Apartments in Sharjah and the four-star 232-room TIME Asma Hotel in Al Barsha, Dubai.

TIME is also active in Saudi Arabia and will shortly take over the management of two boutique hotels in Riyadh, the TIME Elite Suites in Al Muruj and the TIME Express Olaya Hotel in the Saudi capital’s upmarket Olaya district.

The group will also open its first two hotels in Egypt later this year – the five-star TIME Coral Resort Nuweiba in the Red Sea resort of Nuweiba and the four-star TIME Marina Hotel & Conference Centre near Al Alamein on the Mediterranean coast.

TIME Hotels will be exhibiting on stand HC0625 during this year’s Arabian Travel Market.