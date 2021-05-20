Thailand eases Covid-19 measures

BANGKOK, 20 May 2021: The Tourism Authority of Thailand confirmed the country has relaxed some Covid-19 measures for the red zone and moves some deep red provinces to a lighter shade of red and amber.

Effective 17 May until further notice, an easing of restaurant rules in red provinces or cities allows in-dining services. In addition, Chiang Mai and Chon Buri (which includes Pattaya) are now redesignated in the yellow and red zones.

The Maximum and Strict Controlled Area or ‘dark-red zone’ previously covering six provinces reduces to four provinces.

Bangkok and three other provinces — Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and SamutPrakan.

The Maximum Controlled Area or ‘red zone’ provinces reduce from 45 provinces to 17 across the following regions.

CENTRAL REGION

Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ratchaburi, and SamutSakhon.

EASTERN REGION

Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, and Rayong, NORTHERN REGION: Tak, and

SOUTHERN REGION

Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Ranong, Songkhla, Surat Thani, and Yala.

The Controlled Area or ‘orange zone’ increases from 26 to 56 provinces.

CENTRAL REGION

Ang Thong, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Sing Buri, and Suphan Buri.

EASTERN REGION

Chanthaburi, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, and Trat, NORTHERN REGION: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Kamphaeng Phet, Lampang, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Nakhon Sawan, Phayao, Phetchabun, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Sukhothai, Uthai Thani, and Uttaradit,

NORTHEASTERN REGION

Amnat Charoen, Bueng Kan, Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, KhonKaen, Loei, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nong Khai, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, and Yasothon, and

SOUTHERN REGION

Chumphon, Krabi, Pattani, Phang Nga, Phatthalung, Phuket, Satun, and Trang.

Dine-in at restaurants/food and beverage outlets rules ease are as follows.

Dark-red zone

Limited dine-in services are allowed until 2100, and takeaway is allowed until 2300.

Red zone

Dine-in services can extend until 2300.

Orange zone

Dine-in services can resume normal hours.

However, consumption of alcoholic beverages while dining continues to be prohibited nationwide.

Other measures remain in place regardless of colour coding.

They include mandatory mask-wearing and closure of entertainment venues (pubs, bars, karaoke bars, and massage parlours). In addition, shopping malls, department stores, community malls can open only until 2100 and are not allowed to hold any sales promotion activities.

Gatherings of more than 20 people are banned in the dark-red zone, while gatherings of more than 50 people are not allowed in the red and orange zones.

Markets and convenience stores in the dark-red and red zones are allowed to open 0400 – 2300, while those in the orange zone can open per normal operating times.

People resident in dark-red zones are urged to cancel or postpone interprovincial travel.

(Source: Your Stories TAT)