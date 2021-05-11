Swire Hotels promotes managers

HONG KONG, 11 May 201: Swire Hotels announced last week the promotion of key members of the hotel management team across the House Collective and EAST brands.







Kristina Snaith-Lense assumes the role of general manager of the Upper House and Pacific Place Apartments. Prior to this appointment, she was hotel manager at The Upper House in Hong Kong since 2019.

Olivier Dumonceaux has been promoted to general manager of the Opposite House after serving as the property’s hotel manager since 2018.

Giovanni Beretta relocates with his family to Hong Kong to assume the new role of group director of operations. Beretta joined Swire Hotels as the general manager of the branded hotel EAST Miami in 2015 and served as vice president of Swire Hotels in the US. As the group director of operations, he will oversee all hotels and restaurants in Hong Kong, China mainland and Miami.

(Source: News Swire Hotels)