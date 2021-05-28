Sri Lanka to resume flights

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, 28 May 2021: The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka confirmed that flights would resume effective 1 June but with some restrictions in place on passenger uplift.

CAASL made the announcement on its Twitter account confirming all airports registered for international flights would reopen on 1 June after a temporary flight suspension from 21 to 31 May.

Some restrictions remain in place, including one that limits airlines to just 75 passengers per inbound flight.

Any passenger who has visited India during the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter Sri Lanka, even for a connecting transit flight.

All passengers, regardless of previous ‘travel bubble’ schemes that featured a reduced quarantine and freedom of movement within a resort, must now quarantine in a designated facility for a minimum of 14 days.

The country reported 2,2991 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with the seven-day average at 2,291 daily. Since March 2020, Sri Lanka reported 172,277 cumulative cases with 1,298 deaths.