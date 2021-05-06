KUCHING, 6 May 2021: Sarawak Tourism Board is promoting nature and adventure to travellers as well as travel consultants who are seeking new content when borders reopen to international tourism.

The focus is on exploring the rainforest, national parks, caves and climbing adventures rolled into holiday options that culminate with a beach stay.

Check out here some of the options that adopt sustainable and community tourism objectives.

Darul Hana Bridge spanning the Sarawak river.

Beaches

Everyone loves beaches. There is nothing more calming than to relax on a beach accompanied by the soothing sound of splashing waves. Sarawak is home to many beaches. Tripadvisor identifies seven top beaches that generated the most reviews They are Pantai TemasyaTanjung Batu; Tusan Cliff Beach; Tusan Beach; Hawaii Beach; Luak Bay; Damai Central and Damai Beach.

Damai Beach, Kuching

Close to Kuching city, Damai Beach is popular with visitors for a day trip to the beach. Located at Santubong in Kuching, a one-hour drive from downtown Kuching it is also the venue for the annual Rainforest World Music Festival.

Hawaii Beach, Miri

Located in Kampong Bakam a 15-minute drive from Miri City Centre, residents named the horseshoe bay Hawaii Beach due to its curved white sand lined with palm trees.

Damai Beach.

Rainforests

Tropical rainforests make up two-thirds of the land area in Sarawak. Explore this largely untouched ecosystem and get personal with the diverse selection of plant and animal life that Sarawak’s nature has to offer. Sarawak’s rainforests are home to the proboscis monkey, silver monkeys, large lizards, wild boars and over 150 species of birds. An opportunity that should not be missed by nature lovers.

One of Sarawak’s most popular rainforest parks, Mulu is named after its highest mountain. The park covers about 32,000 hectares of majestic rainforest that has some fantastic limestone outcrops and montane jungles.

Caves

Step into a mystical and mysterious world by exploring the many caves of Sarawak. Malaysia’s largest state is home to hundreds of world-class caves that will awe and mesmerise you with their unique wonders, personalities and topography. A bucket-list destination for the bold and the adventurous.

Sarawak Miri Mulu Deer Cave.

Niah National Park in Miri is the home of the Niah Cave where archaeologists discovered 40,000-year-old human remains. The cave systems also feature murals dating back to more than 12,000 years.

The Gunung Mulu National Park in Miri is famous for its many caves and the animals that call the mountainous rainforest setting home. The UNESCO World Heritage houses three of the largest cave systems in the world.

The Sarawak Chamber is the largest known cave chamber known to man. It measures 600m long, 415m wide and 80m at its maximum height. It is bigger than a dozen football fields and can accommodate approximately 40 Boeing 747 jets.

The Deer Cave, meanwhile, is the largest cave passage in the world. The name may be misleading as the cave itself houses no deer but is home to more than three million wrinkle lipped bats.

Clearwater Cave is recognised as the longest cave in Southeast Asia that some claim could house 10 football pitches. The abundance of crystal-clear water flowing through underground channels gave the cave its English name.

Climbing

Pinnacles: Those looking for a challenge can put themselves to the test by scaling the pinnacle formations at the Gunung Mulu National Park which rise as high as 50 metres.

