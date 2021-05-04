Red Elephant ventures to Africa

BANGKOK, 4 May 2021: Red Elephant Reps has signed a representative agreement with Albatros Travel Africa covering sales and marketing in the German, Austrian, Swiss and Benelux markets.

Commenting on the new partnership, Red Elephant Reps CEO Ian Paul Woods said: “This is an incredible opportunity to expand our portfolio into Africa, focusing on safaris, luxury tented camps and authentic African lodges. We are looking forward to working closely with Albatros Travel Africa and are confident that our sales and marketing teams will do an extraordinary job in boosting their brand visibility.”

Albatros Travel Africa is a family-run company that curates safari experiences in South Africa, Kenya, Mozambique, Tanzania, Uganda, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Zambia. It also owns Honeyguide Tented Safari Camps and the Zebra Country Lodge. The four camps that comprise Honeyguide Tented Safari Camps are Khoya Moya Camp and Mantobeni Camp in the Manyeleti Game Reserve in South Africa; Ranger Camp, Entabeni Reserve in South Africa; and Tarangire Camp in the Tarangire National Park in Tanzania.