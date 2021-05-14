Qatar Airways attends economics forum

DOHA, Qatar, 14 May 2021: Qatar Airways will be one of the international companies attending the upcoming St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), scheduled to take place in St Petersburg, Russia, from 2 to 5 June.

Now in its 24th edition, SPIEF is one of the largest investment and economy-focused event of its kind in the world and will feature Qatar as the guest country. Qatar Airways began flights to Russia back in 2003.

The event is organised by Roscongress Foundation and convenes individuals from leading Russian and international companies, political figures, and business leaders from around the world.

The Forum was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but was later postponed to June 2021 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The previous edition, held in 2019, attracted 19,000 participants from 145 countries.

(Source: Qatar Airways)