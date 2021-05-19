New Cross Vibe to open in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 19 May 2021: Construction is underway at the Cross Vibe Bangkok Udomsuk Station hotel property with the owning company Italmar and hotel management firm Cross Hotels & Resorts pitching for a late 2022 opening.

The property is a joint venture between Cross Hotels & Resorts and Italmar (Thailand) Co Ltd that also owns the Cross Vibe Bangkok Sukhumvit.

As its name suggests, Cross Vibe Bangkok Udomsuk Station is located close to the Udomsuk BTS Skytrain station, which will become the interchange station of the Light Rail Train system’s Bangna – Suvarnabhumi Airport line.

Udomsuk district is easily accessible by public transportation such as the BTS Green Line, the Monorail Yellow Line and the Airport Light Blue Line.

The 102-key Cross Vibe Bangkok Udomsuk Station will also feature a business centre, a lifestyle café, a fitness centre and a rooftop pool.

Cross Hotels & Resorts CEO Harry Thaliwal said: “This is our second hotel with Italmar (Thailand) Co., Ltd… and we have extreme confidence in what our Cross Vibe brand can deliver.”

Italmar (Thailand) Co Ltd chairman, Direk Vongvairoj reaffirmed that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, there was no need for the construction to be postponed.

“The industry will bounce back, and once travel resumes, we will be able to welcome our guests, both returning ones and new, back to both of our hotels. This is our second Cross Vibe property in Bangkok, and the team has shown professionalism and great results.”

Cross Hotels & Resorts operates 22 hotels across three brands – Cross, Cross Vibe and Away, in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Japan under management and franchise agreements.