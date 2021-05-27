MH in fly now pay later deal

LONDON, 27 May 2021: British fintech Fly Now Pay Later, which offers consumers a more flexible way to finance travel, has signed a deal with Malaysia Airlines.

When planning their next holiday, Malaysia Airlines’ customers will no longer be required to pay in full at the time of booking, easing the financial burden of arranging a holiday and helping to facilitate a smoother and less stressful booking experience.

Jasper Dykes.

Consumers can choose to spread the cost of their trip over 12 months by selecting Fly Now Pay Later at the checkout on the Malaysia Airlines website.

“Buying travel should be as satisfying as the trip itself. For many, the upfront cost of a holiday can force consumers to hold back their spending, sacrificing the enjoyment of their trip,” said Fly Now Pay Later, founder and CEO Jasper Dykes.

“The past year has put incredible strain on the sector, so it’s important for us all to work together in a bid to help ignite and breathe new life into it.”

A recent study showed that two in three respondents would be more likely to buy from a travel provider if it allowed them to pay in instalments.

The partnership between Malaysia Airlines and Fly Now Pay Later comes at the perfect time, as travellers gear up to begin exploring the world once again.

A trip to reconnect with family in Malaysia or Australia could be much-needed, but the upfront travel cost may be a concern for many.

With this partnership, customers will have the flexibility to choose how and when they wish to pay, tailoring their budget to their needs instead of their needs to their budget.

Fly Now Pay Later, founded by Dykes in 2015, defied the downturn to secure a further UKP10 million in Series A funding, bringing its total investment to UKP45 million.

It now serves consumers and retailers in the UK, US and Germany.

Malaysia Airlines regional manager for UK & Europe, Daniel Bainbridge said: “Together with Fly Now Pay Later, we see a huge opportunity to do something innovative that helps travellers by offering a flexible, controlled and customer-centric option to spread the cost of paying for a holiday over a number of months. Our convenient payment alternatives diversify customer choice and decrease cart abandonment rates.

“We hope that our convenient payment alternatives will encourage passengers to book their next trip and look forward to welcoming them back on board soon with warm Malaysian hospitality, once travel restrictions permit.”

VISIT: Fly Now Pay Later http://www.flynowpaylater.com