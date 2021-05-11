Maldives reels in visitors

MALE, Maldives, 11 May 2021: Tourist arrivals reached 410,043 from 1 January to 8 May, according to a report by the Maldives’ Ministry of Tourism.

Figures are based on airline arrivals registered at the country’s Velana International Airport.

Centara Grand Island Resort Maldives.

According to the ministry’s statistics, visitors stayed an average of nine days, with the daily intake of tourist averaging 3,203. In January 2021, Maldives welcomed 92,103 visitors in January, followed by 96,882 in February and 91,200 in April.

The positive performance continued despite the loss of arrivals from India, the top source market since the border reopened last July. Indian tourists are not allowed at present to travel to the Maldives. Russia is now the top source market delivering 22.6% of arrivals in April.

Other strong markets are Germany, Kazakhstan, United States, Romania, United Kingdom, Czech Republic and France. However, effective 17 May, the UK has moved the Maldives on the Covid-19 list that prohibits all but essential travel.

The Maldives hopes to close the year with 1.5 million visitors this year. It is also planning to offer foreigners a vaccination programme as part of a two-week package. The price will include two Covid-19 jabs and PCR tests.