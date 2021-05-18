SINGAPORE, 18 May 2021: Since 4 May, Kanuhura Maldives, an 80-villa island in the Lhaviyani atoll, is now part of the HPL Hotels & Resorts.

It becomes the 12th property under HPL Hotel & Resorts, a hospitality management company-operated and wholly-owned by Hotel Properties Limited, a Singapore main-board listed company.

The hotel brands managed by HPL Hotels & Resorts include Concorde Hotels, Hard Rock Hotels, The Boutique Collection and Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, a luxury eco-friendly resort in the Maldives.

Kanuhura Maldives marks the parent company’s seventh property in the Maldives. The other properties are Four Seasons Resort at KudaHuraa and Landaa Giraavaru; Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, Six Senses Laamu, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort and Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma.

Kanuhura Maldives is a paradise to fall in love with. Encompassing three private islands – two deserted neighbouring islands and Kanuhura itself – the sublime island resort is the ultimate luxury retreat for free-spirited adventurers.

Picture this – waking up to the soothing sound of the ocean, surrounded by white sands, turquoise lagoons, lush tropical greenery, beautiful palm trees swaying to a pleasant tropical breeze. If this sounds like heaven on earth, Kanuhura Maldives is the place for you.

The resort is approximately 40 minutes from Velana International Airport by seaplane. Kanuhura offers a timeless castaway chic experience for travellers seeking laid-back island living. In addition, the resort offers more than 40 incredible dive sites, eight restaurants and the award-winning Kokaa Spa.

If you are looking for a beach retreat in Maldives, sign-up to receive a newsletter from the resort for promotions and updates.

Kahuhura Maldives

Address:Lhaviyani Atoll, Maldives

Tel: +960 662 0044

Email:reservations@kanuhura.com.mv

Website

(Source: Your Stories – HPL)