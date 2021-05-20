Hotelbeds expands French footprint

PALMA, Spain, 20 May 2021: Hotelbeds, a global bedbank, announced Wednesday a strategic partnership with Réside Études Group, one of the leaders in investment property in France.

Hotelbeds’ clients will benefit from competitive rates and offers at the Réside Études Group’s properties in several cities in France and make them available to travellers once safe travel resumes.

At the same time, this partnership provides Réside Études Group with access to Hotelbeds’ 60,000 travel trade buyers based in more than 140 source markets worldwide, comprising travel agents, tour operators, airlines and points redemption programs.

Through this deal, Hotelbeds will expand its hotel offering in France by adding three of the group’s five brands to its portfolio: Séjours & Affaires Apparthotel, which are tourist and business residences, Residhome Apparthotel, which are tourist and business residences with business areas and Relais Spa, which offers tourist residences with business, well-being and relaxation areas.

Hotelbeds global sourcing director Jorge Cortés said: “The Réside Études Group has become one of the leaders in real estate investment and thanks to their growing presence in the French hospitality industry this new strategic partnership will give our 60,000 travel clients in 140 source markets around the world access to rates across the Réside Études portfolio.”