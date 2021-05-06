Hotelbeds’ chairman steps down

PALMA, Spain, 6 May 2021: Hotelbeds’ executive chairman, Joan Vilà, relinquished the post, Wednesday, to assume the role of a non-executive role on the board after dedicating more than 30 years to travel management.

He originally planned to step down from the day-to-day running of the company in 2020, but the impact of Covid-19 required him to delay the move to focus on successfully navigating the company through the global crisis.

Joan Vilà.

Nicolas Huss.

Now, with a strengthened balance sheet and with the company in a good position to capitalise on the recovery once travel demand returns, he steps down.

Vilà commented: “While as a non-executive director and committed shareholder, I will continue to be very much involved in the next stages of Hotelbeds’ success story.

“I am looking forward to continuing to support Hotelbeds as well as other companies in a non-executive capacity.”

French national and former CEO of Ingenico and Visa Europe, Nicolas Huss, takes over as CEO. He is joined by Richard Solomons, currently non-executive chairman of the advisory committee, who takes over as the new non-executive chairman of the board.