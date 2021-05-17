Fruits fly free

Bangkok 17 May 2021: Bangkok Airways supports the Fruit Management Project initiated by Thailand’s Department of Internal Trade by allowing passengers a 25 kg free allowance to transport local fruit on flights effective 15 May.

The offer remains valid until 31 December 2021, and while at present very few passengers are travelling on domestic routes due to Covid-19 restrictions, there are hopes that travel within the country will pick up again by the third and fourth quarter.

Eligible local fruits are Mangosteen, Rambutan and Longan. Durian is not included. Free transport depends on the fruit being packed in a box provided by the Department of Internal Trade (DIT) and sealed according to the air transport regulations.

For more information, contact Bangkok Airways on PG Live Chat at https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatTH or at email: reservation@bangkokair.com