Free registration for adventure mart

BANGKOK, 20 May 2021: Free registrations for the Pacific Asia Travel Association’s ATCM Hybrid Forum 2021 are still open for travel and hospitality executives.

The first-ever hybrid PATA Adventure Travel Conference & Mart will convene under the sponsorship of the featured country, the Philippines, from 0900, 26 May to 1700, 27 May 2021. Time Zone: GMT+7 (ICT)

Considered Asia Pacific’s leading travel trade event focusing on the adventure travel industry, this year’s event goes forward in a hybrid format.

Looking forward to the day when travel restrictions ease and visitors start exploring the world again, the event will support efforts to ensure travel agents are better prepared to meet the challenges and be ready to bring adventure travel globally.

The format is part conference and travel mart scheduled across two days, and like all PATA’s recent events, registration is free made possible by the support of sponsors.

On 26 March, part of the conference will adopt a hybrid format hosted in Manila and broadcast for all delegates who will attend virtually.

The travel mart component immediately following the conference brings together adventure product buyers and sellers from across the world, including state, regional, and local tourism agencies from established and emerging markets, unique accommodation providers, and tour operators. Buyers and sellers will be matched through appointment requests by appropriate timezones in a virtual platform space.

Speakers line up

Bernadette Romulo-Puyat

Secretary Philippine Department of Tourism

Benito C. Bengzon, Jr.

Undersecretary, Tourism Development

Philippine Department of Tourism

Erik Wolf

Founder & Executive Director

The World Food Travel Association

Natasha Martin

Adventure Tourism Expert

Jessie F. McComb

Tourism Specialist

International Finance Corporation

Jeremy Sampson

CEO The Travel Foundation

Dr Trevor Girard

Director of Standards & Accreditation

Hotel Resilient

Deeya Bajaj

Director of Operations & Business Development

Snow Leopard Adventures

Session topics

The Re-Generation Opportunity: Keynote Presentation & Interview with BBC

What exactly is regenerative tourism, and how can adventure destinations take this buzzword from strategy to execution in a way that ensures long-term success for their destinations?

Delivering what the next generation of adventure travellers want

Post-pandemic, there will be a demographic shift in adventure travel markets. What is this next generation looking for? And what do destinations and operators need to take into account?

Can local cuisine drive travel recovery?

53% of travellers choose their destination based on the food and drink. Learn how to leverage local cuisine and market it in order to draw travellers in and help jumpstart tourism recovery.

Ensuring an equal recovery

Not all adventure destinations will recover from COVID-19 at the same time. How have adventure destinations recovered in the past, and what lessons can be learnt after this pandemic?

The future of online experiences

As flights are grounded, travellers around the world fired up their computers and used various platforms to experience the world virtually. When travel resumes, will they be here to stay?

Putting our communities first

From Manila to Madrid, communities are tourism’s reason for being. In a post-pandemic world, what must we do to ensure a healthy relationship between tourism and the communities?

Resiliency is the new sustainability

The three pillars of protecting people, planet and profit make up the fundamental concept of sustainability, but resiliency is overlooked. With health and hygiene protocols being introduced across the world, it is critical that businesses strengthen these standards to remain competitive.

Registrations are free to attend all the event’s forum and networking sessions and visit virtual booths and ‘walk in’ to meetings with sellers at the travel mart.