FCM names marketing head in Asia

SINGAPORE, 21 May 2021: FCM (fcmtravel.com), a global travel management company, has appointed Henry Jones as its new marketing lead for Asia.

He will be responsible for managing and overseeing marketing campaigns and initiatives to drive growth across the region, including Malaysia, Hong Kong, mainland China, and based in the Singapore office.

Henry Jones.

Jones brings with him extensive work experience across the Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) group, including business development and corporate marketing, having been with FCTG for five years,

He was most recently the UK marketing lead for Corporate Traveller, the group’s SME business travel brand, where he launched several products to market and was instrumental in defining and strengthening its customer experience and duty of care capabilities for clients during the pandemic over the year. He also spent time in North America working on a digital transformation launch project for Corporate Traveller.

FCM Travel managing director for Asia Bertrand Saillet said: “His global exposure in Europe and the Americas driving growth for our portfolio of SMEs adds significant value which will greatly benefit Asia as we see immense opportunities within the SME travel space in the region.”