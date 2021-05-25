DUBAI, UAE, 25 May 2020: Emirates has successfully concluded its participation at Arabian Travel Market 2021 (ATM), the largest in-person travel industry event to take place globally since the pandemic began.

Dubai was the first city in the world to bring back live events, which has strengthened its reputation as a global business tourism hub and a safe place to host world-class events.

Watch how visitors safely experienced Emirates’ products at this year’s ATM.

With strong health protocols in place, Emirates was able to safely welcome more than 3,000 delegates and event attendees to its stand during the four-day event and was recognised by the exhibition organisers of Arabian Travel Market for responsibly meeting and exceeding event safety measures while welcoming visitors.

Protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of all visitors and staff included staggered and limited entry to the stand to adhere to capacity requirements, glass partitions around the stand, social distancing enforcement, strict queuing systems, thorough cleaning and disinfection of seats and surfaces after each use, hand sanitisation stations, digital menus and media kits, glass dividers at meeting tables, amongst numerous other measures.





The centrepiece of this year’s product exhibit was the airline’s recently launched Premium Economy seats. Visitors were able to relax, recline and simply experience Premium Economy, which features seats with a pitch of up to 40 inches and a width of 19.5 inches that comfortably reclines into a cradle position.

In addition, the Emirates stand showcased the airline’s Boeing 777-300ER game-changer First Class fully enclosed private suites exhibit, Boeing 777 Business Class seat, the newly refreshed A380 OnBoard lounge, along with other iconic products such as the First Class Shower Spa and the latest version of the game-changer Economy Class seats, all in refreshed colour palettes featuring natural Ghaf tree motifs.

ATM closed 19 May, but a follow-up virtual event started 24 May to continue the sessions for travel and hospitality executives who could not attend the in-person event due to Covid-19 restrictions.

www.emirataes.com