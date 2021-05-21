Earn Qatar points using Grab

DOHA, Qatar, 21 May 2021: Qatar Airways Privilege Club sealed a deal with Grab in Southeast Asia by converting their Qmiles to GrabRewards points to pay for deliveries and services.

Through the two-way partnership, 1 Qmile can be converted into 1 GrabRewards point and used to pay for Grab rides or orders. Privilege Club members can also convert 1,200 GrabRewards points to 100 Qmiles, enabling members to top up points towards their travel goals. Benefits include flight rewards, cabin upgrades, extra baggage and Cash + Qmiles.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “This new partnership with Grab allows our members to tap into food delivery, ride-hailing and cashless payment services with their Qmiles. This partnership is another example of Privilege Club’s commitment to reward all travellers, both frequent and occasional.”

Last year, Privilege Club was one of the first to honour their members’ loyalty with a tier extension of up to 12 months. Earlier this year, Privilege Club further extended tier status until 31 December 2021.

Over the past year, Privilege Club continued to invest in redefining the programme, including cutting the number of Qmiles required to book award flights by up to 49%. A revised Qmiles policy ensures that when a member earns or spends points, the balance is valid for 36 months.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club is the official frequent flyer programme of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and recently won a Frequent Traveller award for ‘Best Rewards Program’ in the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania regions for 2020.

(Source: News Qatar Airways)