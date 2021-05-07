Dusit recruits new resort in China

SHANGHAI, 7 May 2021: Thailand-based Dusit International has signed a management agreement with China’s Zhejiang Xinyishang Tourism Development Company Limited to manage Dusit Thani Resort Moganshan Zhejiang.

The deal was concluded by the hotel group’s China representative Dusit Fudu Hotels and Resorts, for the wellness-focused resort located just outside Hangzhou, one of China’s prosperous cities.





The 300-unit property is located just a 10-minute taxi transfer from the high-speed train station or a one-hour car commute from Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport.

The first phase of the project comprises 100 rooms and villas and will open later this year. Facilities will include an all-day dining restaurant, a wellness centre with an outdoor swimming pool and Dusit’s signature Devarana Spa.

Phase two of the property, comprising of 200 rooms and villas, two restaurants, a grand ballroom and conference facilities, set to open in 2023.

Dusit’s portfolio now includes 347 properties operating under six brands across 15 countries. In China, the company currently operates 10 hotels and has more than 20 properties in the pipeline.