Changi ropes off terminals to the public

SINGAPORE, 14 May 2021: Changi Airport is closed to the public for 14 days following Covid-19 tests that confirmed workers in Terminals 1 and 3, and Jewel Changi Airport tested positive earlier this week.

However, the airport remains open for air travel, and passenger drop-off and pick-up are allowed. Changi will limit passenger terminal buildings access to only passengers with air tickets and to essential airport workers. Some critical services and food & beverage outlets will remain open to serve them.

Members of the public who are not passengers embarking or disembarking flights will not be allowed in the terminal Buildings until they reopen on 27 May.

Workers have been undergoing mandatory tests since 9 May to quickly detect, isolate and treat potential Covid-19 cases in the airport community leading up to the decision to close airport buildings to the public starting 13 May.

According to local media updates, the Singapore-Hong Kong Travel Bubble remains scheduled to open on 26 May despite a spike in local Covid-19 infections at both sides.

Under the arrangement, one daily flight carrying 200 passengers will be allowed to travel in each direction. The frequency will be increased to two flights daily from each side starting 10 June if the coronavirus situation remains stable, although no transit passengers will be allowed.

The challenge for both Singapore and Hong Kong is to bring down their seven-day moving average of unlinked cases to below the mutually agreed threshold of five cases per day by the launch date or face delaying or suspending the project for the third time.

According to the bilateral agreement, the scheme will be suspended for two weeks if the seven-day moving average of unlinked infections in either city exceeds five cases.

Discussions are also underway between Singapore and Australia on a similar travel bubble scheme, but again eyes are on the experiment with Hong Kong and whether the cases on both sides will stay below the threshold that would trigger suspension for a minimum of 14 days.

Cathay Pacific’s travel bubble flights

Period Travel bubble flight number Travel bubble flight dates 26 May CX759 26 May (one-way flight from Hong Kong to Singapore) 27 May to 9 June CX759 and CX734 27, 29 May1, 3, 5, 6, 8 June 10 June to 30 September CX759 and CX734 Daily flights from 10 June to 30 September

