Centara’s worry-free quarantine package

BANGKOK, 4 May 2021: Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok has launched self-quarantine offers for Thai citizens and local expatriates who need to comply with the 14-night self-quarantine rule.

Launched in response to Thai nationals and local expatriates living in Thailand who need to self-isolate but need to keep their elderly and young family members risk-free can book a ‘Worry-Free Self-Quarantine’ package. It is also suitable for low-risk people looking for a safe place to protect their loved ones from potential exposure.

The 281-room Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok offers guests the opportunity to browse their favourite movies with high-speed internet and enjoy professionally sanitised rooms with full-board meals throughout their stay.

The highest levels of healthcare have been implemented to ensure the guest’s safety, with dedicated medical services provided by Piyavate Hospital. All guests receive two Covid-19 screening tests during their stay, as well as an official COVID-19-free certificate upon departure.

The starting price is THB 38,000 net for a 14-night, full board stay, with Thai citizens receiving THB 1,000 discount off the package rates. All guests are required to have a negative Covid-19 test before checking in.

Guests enjoy peace of mind when staying with Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok, whose commitment to hygiene and sanitation standards has been recognised with the Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration (SHA) certification. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/centarawatergatebkk/or via Line @centarawatergate.