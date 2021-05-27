BALI, 27 May 2021: Bali is one of Indonesia’s most famous tourist destinations. In addition to its many beautiful beaches, mesmerizing rice fields and spectacular waterfalls, Bali is also home to numerous religious sites because this island has many interesting ancient temples boasting centuries-old architecture.

Not known to many travellers, they can also neutralize negative energies at some of these temples through a ritual known as Melukat.

Melukat (perform self-cleaning with holy water) derived from the word “Sulukat” where “Su” refers to great while “Lukat” refers to purification. This ritual aims to cleanse the human body – both spiritually and physically in order to prevent bad lucks, sickness and banish bad spirits.

The Melukat rituals can be performed many times, according to the situation, goals and needs. But local Hindus, perform this ritual on every Banyu Pinaruh (a day after Saraswati’s Day or Knowledge’s Day), and when there is a full moon.

Most of the Melukat rituals are held at Tirta Empul Temple. Located near the town of Tampaksiring, this temple is about 55km from Bali Airport and about a 30-minute drive to the north of Ubud.

Tirta Empul means Holy Spring in Balinese. The temple was founded in 962 A.D. and it is dedicated to Vishnu, who is the Hindu god of water. The temple compound consists of 3 main sections: Jaba Pura (Front Courtyard), Jaba Tengah (Central Courtyard) and Jeroan (Inner Courtyard). The Jaba Tengah is the most popular courtyard as it contains two purification pools and 30 showers.

There is another local temple known as Mengening which is located in the same area of Tirta Empul Temple. This temple is surrounded by beautiful natural scenery and visitors can perform the Melukat rituals.

In addition, Mengening is also a place for the Hindus to request Tirta (holy water ceremonies). This local temple allows a more thoughtful and engaging experience as it is less crowded. This Mengening is divided into two pools, one for women and the other for men.

Pro Tip:

Bring a local guide who understands the process, bring offerings and dress appropriately.

Address:

Jl. Tirta, Manukaya, Tampaksiring, KabupatenGianyar, Bali 80552, Indonesia

Source: Hpaper Online.