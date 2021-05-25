Airline frontline staff get the jab

BANGKOK, 25 May 2021: Thai Airlines Association members airlines gained the green light from health authorities to launch a mass vaccination programme that started on Monday.

Vaccinations against Covid-19 for frontline airline employees are now underway until 28 May, according to the TAA announcement.

The Thai Airlines Association represents the country’s seven airlines, comprising Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X, Thai Smile Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet.

Approved by the Department of Disease Control and Thailand’s Ministry of Health, the vaccination programme is now underway at the Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon Department store, supported by Bangkok Hospital.

TAA president Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth commented: “The association received government approval to allocate Covid-19 vaccines for all employees working for the seven Thai airlines because they are considered the first point of contact when people who travel.

“These employees are dealing directly with a lot of passengers. Therefore, having our employees vaccinated builds not only their confidence but also enhances the image of Thai tourism.”

The Covid-19 vaccinations will be administered to 15,970 employees of all seven airlines in Thailand. In addition to that, some fully vaccinated employees are voluntarily coming in to assist medical personnel and nurses during the 24 to 28 May vaccination sessions supervised by the Department of Disease Control and the Ministry of Public Health.