Walsh takes the helm at IATA

GENEVA, 5 April 2021: Former British Airways and International Airlines Group (IAG) CEO, Willie Walsh, started work 1 April as the latest The International Air Transport Association (IATA) director general taking over from Alexandre de Juniac.

Walsh commented on his appointment: “I am passionate about our industry and about the critical work that IATA does on behalf of its members, never more so than during the Covid-19 crisis”.

Willie Walsh.

“In normal times, over 4 billion travellers depend on aviation each year and… my goal is to ensure that IATA is a forceful voice supporting the success of global air transport. We will work with supporters and critics alike to deliver on our commitments to the environmentally sustainable airline industry. It’s my job to make sure that governments, which rely on the economic and social benefits our industry generates, also understand the policies we need to deliver those benefits,” said Walsh.

He was confirmed as IATA’s 8th director-general by the 76th IATA Annual General Meeting on 24 November 2020.

