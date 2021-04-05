Vietjet resumes international flights

SINGAPORE, 5 April 2021: Vietjet has resumed limited international flights connecting Vietnam’s major hubs with Bangkok, Tokyo, Seoul, and Taipei, effective 2 April 2021.

Flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Bangkok are scheduled to depart every Friday, and the service from Hanoi to Seoul (Incheon International Airport) will restart from 15 April. Flights from Hanoi to Tokyo (Narita International Airport) are scheduled to depart from 6 April onwards. Services from Hanoi to Taipei are scheduled to depart from 11 April.

Frequencies are a far cry from what the airline offered pre-Covid-19 pandemic more than a year ago. At best, the airline is likely to offer a single weekly flight or possibly departures one or twice monthly until the recovery steps up in tandem with vaccinations programmes across Asia.

Detailed information on flight schedules and ticket booking are available on Vietjet’s official sales channels at website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app, official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam (section “Booking”), ticket offices and official agents.

All services from Vietnam will only serve passengers who meet the immigration and health regulations of destination countries and territories.

Most of the passengers are Vietnamese citizens studying, working, or visiting relatives overseas or foreigners returning home from Vietnam.

Passengers should seek detailed information at the embassies and diplomatic agencies of related countries to complete required procedures and paperwork to make the immigration process faster and more efficient on arrival.

All flights into Vietnam will continue to comply with the current regulations directed by the Government of Vietnam, following allocation by the Civil Aviation Authority and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam.

Vietjet flights comply with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) safety regulations as well World Health Organization (WHO) and Ministry of Health measures.

As a member of IATA, Vietjet has also cooperated with Vietnamese and international authorities to implement the IATA Travel Pass or “vaccine passport” to ensure the safety of passengers while effectively controlling the pandemic, simplifying travel procedures, and getting ready for soon-to-be normal travel.

(Source: News Vietjet)